Wilton holds Christmas tree lighting celebration
Thursday, December 15, 2016
WILTON - Santa Claus was a little late and the wind was definitely chilly, but the 100 or more people in the Main Street Park didn't seem to mind - the mood was still festive for the town's Christmas tree lighting celebration on Friday, Dec. 9.
They were entertained with Christmas carols - enthusiastically - by more than a dozen students from Tumbleweeds child care. They were followed by more traditional carolers from Pine Hill Waldorf School.
Hot chocolate was available thanks to the Wilton Wanderers Snowmobile Club.
Santa finally arrived and read "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" with help a lot of help from the listeners, before turning on the lights on the official tree.
Stores along Main Street were open for sales, a farmers market was held in Town Hall and the library rotunda was filled with a festival of trees, all decorated by residents and businesses.
- JESSIE SALISBURY
