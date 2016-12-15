Living

What are a few secrets among pals?

Definition of confidential depends on political leanings

OK, I'm not the bright­est bulb in the box of ... well, bulbs, one could say, but I do know this:

There is no WAY on this boring, paltry planet that you could get me to be­lieve that Hillary Clinton either was, or is (she's so sneaky), running some sort of sexploitation/child kidnapping/abuse/ something ring out of a pizza parlor.

And if you believe it, well, I'm concerned for you.

Friends, the only thing I can think of is this: People PRETEND to be­lieve it because, for some reason, they lead boring, paltry lives, and a life of pretense is better than reality, so, what the heck, why not believe some­thing totally whackadoo and, better yet, see if you can get someone else to believe it.

And if your dad is a general who is going to be advising the next president of the United States, why, that's even better.

"Hey, Dad, guess what Hillary Clinton is doing: Blah-blah-blah. Can you tell Mr. Trump?"

"Here, son, have a lol­lipop."

And then there's that other example of sensibil­ity, Gen. David Petraeus. Ah, this guy's my hero. He gives away America's SE­CRETS to his girlfriend (she objects to the word "mistress"), and now he could be secretary of state.

Hmmmmmm.

Hillary Clinton did something stupid and arrogant with emails and MAYBE gave away some of America's secrets, and she's THE DEVIL?

How do these things parse?

Clinton: Stupid, arro­gant.

Petraeus: Chasing sex.

Yes, friends, he gave away AMERICA'S SE­CRETS for sex.

And it gets better: At

the time he gave away AMERICA'S SECRETS, he was (drum role):

THE HEAD OF THE CENTRAL INTELLI­GENCE AGENCY.

You know: The Ameri­cans with all of AMERI­CA'S SECRETS.

For sex.

Which, of course, is why he's my hero.

Years ago, Lenny Bruce did a bit about people who excoriated those who, like Francis Gary Powers, gave away secrets to avoid things like, oh, you know, execu­tion.

"You're gonna kill me? I'll tell you whatever you want."

Lenny's bit was like this (from memory, so don't get on my case if you re­member it better. I could dig out my copy of "The Essential Lenny Bruce," but I don't wanna, so there):

"You want secrets? Forget it. I'm not tellin' you anything. I'm not sellin' out my coun­try. Not me. Go ahead, torture me, I won't give you one single secret. What're you doing? What's that? Why're are you melting that lead? Oh, you're not gonna ... OK, now, wait a minute with the lead, because you can have the se­crets. I'll give you all the secrets I got, and when I run out, I'll make some up. Oy, have I got secrets for you."

Right: The hot lead might get Nathan Hale to give up secrets, but for sex? C'mon.

Can you imagine the Senate confirmation hear­ings?

SEN. SCHUMER: General, didn't you pay for sex with America's secrets?

GENERAL: Well, first of all, only a couple and, actually, I was already getting the sex, so I didn't pay for it with secrets.

SEN. SCHUMER: Oh, so the secrets were more of a thank you?

GENERAL: Yeah, a thank you. That's right.

But, hey, he might be secretary of state, and do you know why? You know how he got off the hook for giving his mis ... girlfriend AMERICA'S SECRETS?

He apologized.

Yep. The general said, "I made a mistake. I'm sorry."

Schmuck! That's what you all say. What hap­pened to the John Wayne credo of Never Apologize, Never Explain?

"I made a mistake. I'm sorry."

Oh, by the way, it's not bad enough that we have a double standard vis a vis Petraeus and Clinton, but we also have a double standard vis a vis Petrae­us and his mis ... girl­friend. Here's this from The Huffington Post:

"As David Petraeus lobbies for a position in President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet, poised for a near total reputa­tion rehabilitation, his counterpart in scandal, Paula Broadwell, remains in limbo.

"The Army is still de­ciding whether or not to exact further punishment upon Broadwell, cur­rently a reserve major, an official confirmed to The Huffington Post, citing a detailed article in The Hill.

"The clear difference in their situations is just the latest shameful chapter in the Petraeus scandal, at every turn a case study in the ways women and men are treated differently in the media and in culture - as well as by the incoming Trump administration.

"As is now widely known, Petraeus shared highly classified infor­mation with Broadwell while he was running the CIA - even the names of undercover agents. It was 2011, she was writ­ing a book about him as part of her doctoral work at Harvard and the two, both married, were hav­ing an affair. Broadwell was an Army reserve ma­jor and an intelligence officer."

Yeah, but he apolo­gized. Gee whiz, give him a break.

OK, he's suffered enough. Let's make him SECRETARY OF STATE. No secrets there to give away. Whew!

I'll tell you this: I would more quickly believe that Hillary was running a sex traffick­ing ring than I would we would make secretary of state a cat who gave away AMERICA'S SECRETS for ...

You know.

Mike Cleveland is former editor of The Cabinet.