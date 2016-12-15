|
Thumbing the Files
Thursday, December 15, 2016
75 years ago, 1941
After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Milford's civilian defense program "burst into activity with preparations being made for any eventuality." The paper said the region was "swept on by the momentum of a country united against Axis aggression."
After Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and Japan and the United States declared war upon one another, Italy and Germany, in speeches made by Mussolini and Hitler, declared war upon the U.S.
The Latchis Theatre in Milford was showing "Parachute Battalion" with Robert Preston, Nancy Kelly, Edmond O'Brien and Harry Carey.
Guy Reynolds was said to be the first in South Lyndeborough to get a deer as hunting season opened.
65 years ago, 1951
Milford was lowering the height of its Oval parking meters by 6 inches, and also turning them so they would face toward the street instead of inward.
In an editorial, William B. Rotch wrote, "How long is it going to be before the people of Milford, Wilton and Amherst realize that by spending a few hundreds of dollars they can protect their children's teeth from decay by adding flouride to the town drinking water?"
The Latchis Theatre in Milford was showing "People Will Talk" with Cary Grant and Jeanne Crain. The Town Hall Theatre in Wilton was showing "The Fighting Sullivans" with Anne Baxter, Thomas Mitchell and Edward Ryan.
The biology class of Wilton High School received three white mice from the Jackson Laboratory of Bar Harbor, Maine, and intended to breed them.
30 years ago, 1986
The Milford Planning Board gave final approval to James Doyle's plan to install a gasoline retail island and two underground fuel tanks at the Meat Shoppe site on Mont Vernon Street.
At a meeting of the Amherst Junior Students To Offset Peer Pressure, it was decided that at the next STOPP function, students would not be allowed to leave until a parent had arrived to check them out.
The Town Hall Theatre in Wilton was showing "Something Wild" and "The Name of the Rose."
For the first time in four years, the Wilton Cooperative boys basketball team defeated the Weare Wildcats on Weare's home court, 54-41.
Dave Smith sank a basket with six seconds left to give Red a win over Black, 72-71, in the Wilton Men's Basketball League. Smith finished with 22 points. Black was led by Dave Doran's and Neil Santerre's 20 points each.
15 years ago, 2001
Bonnie Draper, of Wilton, took the grand prize in The Telegraph's 19th annual Culinary Delights Cook-off with her recipe for Savory Eggs Meulemeester.
The Lyndeborough Board of Selectmen named James Crocker the town's new police chief, replacing Garrett Booth, who joined the Milford department.
Souhegan High School's Community Council sponsored a Community Day look at Islam in an effort to help students understand that not every follower of the religion supports terrorism.
Sean Parenti, a senior at Milford High School, was writing the "Spartan Sports Scene" column for The Cabinet. In the paper's "Bleachers" column, we reported that Andrea Crocker "sang a fantastic rendition of the national anthem" before a Souhegan High School girls basketball game.
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business