Thumbing the Files

Thursday, December 15, 2016





75 years ago, 1941

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Milford's civilian defense program "burst into activity with preparations being made for any eventuality." The paper said the region was "swept on by the momentum of a country united against Axis aggression."

After Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and Japan and the United States de­clared war upon one another, Italy and Germany, in speeches made by Musso­lini and Hitler, declared war upon the U.S.

The Latchis Theatre in Milford was showing "Parachute Battalion" with Robert Preston, Nancy Kelly, Edmond O'Brien and Harry Carey.

Guy Reynolds was said to be the first in South Lyndeborough to get a deer as hunting season opened.

65 years ago, 1951

Milford was lowering the height of its Oval parking meters by 6 inches, and also turning them so they would face toward the street instead of in­ward.

In an editorial, William B. Rotch wrote, "How long is it going to be be­fore the people of Milford, Wilton and Amherst realize that by spending a few hundreds of dollars they can pro­tect their children's teeth from decay by adding flouride to the town drink­ing water?"

The Latchis Theatre in Milford was showing "People Will Talk" with Cary Grant and Jeanne Crain. The Town Hall Theatre in Wilton was showing "The Fighting Sullivans" with Anne Baxter, Thomas Mitchell and Edward Ryan.

The biology class of Wilton High School received three white mice from the Jackson Laboratory of Bar Harbor, Maine, and intended to breed them.

30 years ago, 1986

The Milford Planning Board gave fi­nal approval to James Doyle's plan to install a gasoline retail island and two underground fuel tanks at the Meat Shoppe site on Mont Vernon Street.

At a meeting of the Amherst Junior Students To Offset Peer Pressure, it was decided that at the next STOPP function, students would not be al­lowed to leave until a parent had ar­rived to check them out.

The Town Hall Theatre in Wilton was showing "Something Wild" and "The Name of the Rose."

For the first time in four years, the Wilton Cooperative boys basketball team defeated the Weare Wildcats on Weare's home court, 54-41.

Dave Smith sank a basket with six seconds left to give Red a win over Black, 72-71, in the Wilton Men's Bas­ketball League. Smith finished with 22 points. Black was led by Dave Doran's and Neil Santerre's 20 points each.

15 years ago, 2001

Bonnie Draper, of Wilton, took the grand prize in The Telegraph's 19th annual Culinary Delights Cook-off with her recipe for Savory Eggs Meule­meester.

The Lyndeborough Board of Select­men named James Crocker the town's new police chief, replacing Garrett Booth, who joined the Milford depart­ment.

Souhegan High School's Community Council sponsored a Community Day look at Islam in an effort to help stu­dents understand that not every fol­lower of the religion supports terror­ism.

Sean Parenti, a senior at Milford High School, was writing the "Spartan Sports Scene" column for The Cabinet. In the paper's "Bleachers" column, we reported that Andrea Crocker "sang a fantastic rendition of the national an­them" before a Souhegan High School girls basketball game.