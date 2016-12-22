Living

Curious case of Carrie Cutter: A murder mystery

Thursday, December 22, 2016

The marker on Carrie Cutter’s grave in a Milford cemetery details her “murder” by the Baptist Church. It was erected by her husband, Dr. Calvin Cutter, one night in 1841.The date is given as 1838, but she actually died several years later. Enlarge, Photo courtesy of MILFORD HISTORICAL SOCIETY

This is the only known photo of a younger Carrie Cutter. She served with her father as a nurse in the Civil War. Enlarge, Photo courtesy of MILFORD HISTORICAL SOCIETY

By JESSIE SALISBURY

Everybody loves a good murder mystery, and the more intriguing elements there are, the better.

A granite marker in one of Milford's oldest cem­eteries details how Carrie Cutter was murdered by the leadership of the Bap­tist Church. She wasn't ac­tually killed, although the marker reads in part, "It was as if D.D. Pratt have given her a fatal dose of arsenic as it had the same effect." He had "crippled her" and "caused suffer­ing and sickness."

She was excommunicat­ed by the church, her rep­utation was blackened, and she and her husband were ruined financially by a group of churchmen who reneged on pledges to establish a new Baptist Church in Nashua. She lived the last few years of her life under extreme stress.

David Palance, current president of the Milford Historical Society, was intrigued by the story and set out to learn the details. He has discovered a great deal, including the previ­ously unpublished hand­written notes of George A. Worcester, longtime clerk of the Milford Baptist As­sociation, but says he has several angles that still need to be clarified.

Carrie was born in Mil­ford, one of 10 children of Nathan and Lydia Hall. Her father was a prosper­ous blacksmith.

She joined Milford Baptist Church, and at­tended it until her mar­riage in 1835 to Dr. Calvin Cutter. He had studied at Bowdoin, Dartmouth and Harvard, and established his practice in Rochester, later moving to Nashua.

Dunstable became Nashua in 1836. The popu­lation had almost doubled since 1840, and it was de­cided a second church was needed in the south­ern part of the village. Second Baptist Church was erected in 1836 on Chestnut Street, and 30 members of First Bap­tist moved there. But the booming factory economy failed in the worldwide panic of 1867-68.

Under the law, later changed, the dominant church in an area could collect taxes to support a minister. Smaller church­es found themselves sup­porting a church they did not agree with. Mem­bers of the First Church backed out of their prom­ises to support the Sec­ond, since the First was called the dominant one. Dr. Cutter had invested heavily in the new church.

Worcester notes: "The charges on the stone pre­sumably contain a large amount of truth espe­cially the one that Dea­con William Wallace re­duced Mrs. Calvin Cutter to poverty as he failed in business here and went to Hartford, Conn., where he died in 1881."

In stating their con­cerns, Carrie was accusedof lying when she read out charges, including that one man had bought his shares in Second Baptist at a dis­count and then sold them for full price to mill girls.

Dr. Cutter published the allegations in a pamphlet, "The Murder of Carrie Cutter" by the Baptist Ministers and the Baptist Church. He also gave a number of speeches de­nouncing Pratt and ac­tions of the Democratic Party. The Cutters were staunch abolitionists

Dr. Cutter had the grave marker made in Amherst and erected secretly one night. In the morning, he addressed a large crowd, detailing the accusations. He said his wife was never able to handle the stress. She died in 1842, a month after the birth of her daughter, also Carrie.

The young Carrie was educated at Mount Holy­oke Seminary and at a private school in Penn­sylvania. In 1861, she was permitted to join her father at Annapolis. He served as a battlefield sur­geon during the Civil War.

Carrie contracted ty­phoid fever while nursing her fiance, Charles Plum­mer Tidd. She is consid­ered to have died in ac­tion, the first woman to do so, and was buried with full military honors. A me­morial to her is in Milford, in front of her mother's.

Palance says there is the possibility of writing a book when he has learned more. I can hardly wait.