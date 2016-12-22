Living

No Christmas presents for the gray cat

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Terrorizing birds doesn't fit with the spirit of the season

I'm sorry to say that I had to shoo away the gray cat twice, and I feel bad.

I like the gray cat; he wanders through our yard now and then, but the other day he took up residence in the raised garden where we have put up our birdfeeder so that we can participate in Cornell University's bird counting project.

The gray cat can't be there. He will either scare away or eat the birds, neither of which is good, and the latter of which is much worse for the birds. And, of course, for the accuracy of the Cornell count.

Suppose I count a bird and the gray cat eats it? Does it still count? Too confusing; gray cat had to be shooed.

And it seems to have worked; I haven't seen the gray cat for more than a week. Good gray cat. Nice gray cat. Come back in the spring.

Now, our cat is inter­ested in the birds, but she won't go outside because it's too cold and she's just so delicate - even though she lived rough for three years, but that was about eight years ago; now she's a delicate soul, eh? - so she watches them from our window, clicking her teeth and swishing her tail.

The birds ignore her.

But, man, can they eat. We have a pretty big bird feeder, and I'm filling it nearly every day, and it's squirrel-proof so they aren't eating anything, and I wouldn't want them to because I despise squirrels. Fluffy-tailed rats. Ugh. 'Gusting, as my friend Anna used to say before she started school.

What with this being the Christmas/Hanukkah/ Kwanzaa season (Clevie touches all bases like a good athiest), I feel bad about the gray cat be­cause I feel as if I should offer it a room at the inn, the inn being our yard. Or at least some straw in the old bob house that, I sup­pose, could be a manger.

But the whole thing about the Christmas story (and, yes, I am now segue­ing into a single holiday and forgetting all others) is that it is about peace, although it didn't quite work out as we could have hoped given the wars that have landed upon us in the past 2,000-plus years. Still, the IDEA was peace, the AIM was peace. It isn't the fault of Joseph, Mary and Jesus that we screwed it up.

And the gray cat would not fit into the concept of peace on Earth. He would, of course, fit well into the concept of eter­nal war, which is where the world seems to be and to have been, but I don't want to directly con­tribute to the gray cat's aggression against birds, so ... no room at this inn, gray cat.

I am in the right, but I still feel a tad guilty.

I tell you this just a short time after putting up our Christmas tree in the living room for Kathy to decorate, because no matter how carefully and cleverly I decorate it, she moves everything around anyway, so now I just leave it to her. And it is a Christmas tree. Despite my lack of belief, I do not celebrate generic holidays. Christmas is Christmas is Christmas, and when I was, long ago, converting to Judiasm (an easy conversion from nothing to Judiasm), I was ready and willing to celebrate Hanukkah. But holidays? Nah. You want to celebrate generically, be my guest.

Many years ago when I was a kid in New Jersey, we would put up two Christmas trees - one on our side of the two-family house, the other on my grandmother's. We weren't very careful about decorating, which we didn't do until Christ­mas Eve, and it always got a little nutty when Ralph Peacock came over, often a tad tipsy with Christmas cheer, and insisted that tinsel was not to be HUNG, it was to be THROWN at the tree. He felt it looked more authentic. Pretty much nobody cared, what with just about everyone who was older than a kid being a tad tipsy with Christmas cheer.

Now, we don't have tin­sel, but if we did, I would toss some in memory of Ralph Peacock, who died several years ago, and in memory of my friend Steven, who died in July on his 70th birthday and who, when we were deco­rating his parents' tree, would allow me to toss exactly FIVE pieces of tinsel. No more. Just five. Connie and Teddy, the parents, liked things neat, and tossed tinsel didn't make the cut. But they liked me, kind of, so I got to toss five.

And so it is Christmas, for many of us, and as I grow ever older, I have many to remember, includ­ing one spent aboard the USS America off Naples 49 years ago this year.

Which, of course, brings up the draft ...

Nah. Maybe next year.

Enjoy whatever it is you're celebrating and, if you've a mind to, spare a wish for the gray cat and hope that it, too, is having a merry or a happy, but without bothering my birds.

