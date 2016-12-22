Living

Thumbing the Files

Thursday, December 22, 2016





75 years ago, 1941

Milford's Civilian Defense Commit­tee scheduled the first of a series of defense meetings in which Warren Towne, of Hollis, a qualified air raid warden, described the duties of a warden in time of emergency. Later in the week, movies depicting England under aerial attack were shown at Town Hall.

Milford put out a call for more volunteers to help man the observa­tion post in Mont Vernon as plane spotters.

The Army planned a demonstration of gas masks at Amherst Town Hall.

The Latchis Theatre in Milford was showing "Kid from Kansas" with Dick Foran, Leo Carrillo and Andy Devine. Scheduled for later in the month was "Citizen Kane" with Orson Welles.

65 years ago, 1951

Upholsterers Union Local 1893 of the French and Heald Co. of Milford held its annual family Christmas party at the banquet room of Town Hall.

Perley Trow, of Milford, was fined $50 and given a six-month suspended sentence in Amherst Municipal Court when he pleaded guilty to a charge of accidentally shooting a hunting com­panion in the knee. He would also pay the medical bills incurred by George Gautier, of Milford.

In Lyndeborough, Charlie Elliott and Ralphie Meacum were home from school with the measles.

The Latchis Theatre in Milford was showing "Strictly Dishonorable" with Ezio Pinza and Janet Leigh. The Town Hall Theatre in Wilton was show­ing "Rail of Robin Hood" with Roy Rogers and Penny Edwards and "The Basketball Fix" with John Ireland as a double feature.

30 years ago, 1986

The Milford Planning Board gave conditional approval to Chappell Properties to construct a 3,600-square-foot building for storage at its Route 13 property.

The Amherst Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a variance for an enclosure at the Greenhouse Cafe, closing in an area that had been used for outdoor dining.

The Milford High School boys basketball team lost to Merrimack and Pinkerton to open the season. The Milford girls lost to Nashua and Keene.

State numbers put the count of hunter-killed bear for the 1986 season at 124, up from the 1985 total of 92. The total number of bear killed was 148, including car, nuisance, illegal and unknown kills.

15 years ago, 2001

A drought was wreaking havoc with drilled wells in the region. Roger Skillings, of Skillings and Sons well drilling company in Hollis, said wells were going dry all over southern New Hampshire, and he was putting on three additional rigs to keep up with demand.

The state's Agricultural Preserva­tion Committee voted 6-0 to reject a plan to turn 68 acres of farmland on Elm Street, known as the Savage Farm, into part of an 18-hole golf course.

Milford K-9 officer Dean Hardwick and his partner, 7-year-old German shepherd Enzo, received the Canine Service Award for their four years of service to the town, presented by Milford Chief Fred Douglas.

The Town Hall Theatre in Wilton was showing "Amelie" and held over "Harry Potter." Its annual special, "It's a Wonderful Life," was coming up.

Wilton-Lyndeborough boys bas­ketball coach Dan Murray had this philosophy, as explained to Cabinet sports writer Joe Adamowicz: "We're not going to get caught up in whether we win or lose. I want the kids to just play. Keep it simple and have a lot of fun."