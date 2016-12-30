Living

New Year's Eve isn't worth effort

Friday, December 30, 2016

Too many whackos, amateur drinkers to go out celebrating

Ah, it's almost New Year's Eve, and my addled mind turns to thoughts of ...

Sonny Til and the Orioles and their version of "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

It's a fine version of a fine song, recorded in the early 1950s. What? You've never heard of Sonny Til and the Orioles? Well, then, dig this from Wiki­pedia:

"The Orioles were a successful and influential American R&B group of the late 1940s and early 1950s, one of the earliest such vocal groups who established the basic pattern for the doo-wop sound. The Orioles are generally acknowledged as R&B's first vocal group."

Oh, NOW you remem­ber. They also did "Crying in the Chapel," which is pretty maudlin and has nothing to do with New Year's Eve, so let's ignore it.

Anyway, when I'm finished thinking about Sonny Til and the Orioles, I think of my father, who referred to New Year's Eve as ...

"Amateur drinker's night."

The clear implication being that my father was a professional drinker, although I'm not sure how one can be a pro at knock­ing 'em back. What's the criteria? Drinking every day? My father qualified. Often drinking too much? Yeah, qualified there, too.

If those are the criteria, then the male Cleveland side of my family - and, yeah, that includes me - were qualified, although over the past many years, I've done what I could to lose my membership in the Professional Drink­er's Club. I'm not sure Dad would be proud.

And I don't go out on New Year's Eve. Too many whackos on the road, too many amateur drinkers and probably too many pros.

I only remember my father going out on one New Year's Eve, although there were probably many more that I've blanked out. But on this occasion, I was in my room and it was before my brother was born, so I was probably about 8 and I was awake a lot during the night, I don't know why, but it was always clear that my father hadn't come home.

It got to be about 3 a.m. before he finally came in, and my mother was really furious, more because he hadn't called and she had been wor­ried and the house rule was ALWAYS CALL. But he didn't.

I could hear him ex­plaining about why he was so late, but not about why he hadn't called, and he was late because, he said, Bob Worth had removed the distribu­tor cap from my father's car parked in the lot at the Orbit Inn, which was owned and run by Orbit Al, and it was where my father and Bob Worth were drinking that New Year's Eve.

It was somewhat a believable story because Worth was a brilliant mechanic, and removing a distributor cap would have been nothing big for him, so I bought it, and my mother probably bought it, too, knowing Bob Worth.

I can't remember if this was before or after Worth went to Trenton State Prison after being busted as the wheelman in a stickup of a bar in Union City, where two guys convinced Worth that it was a good idea for him to drive the getaway car after they'd heisted the bartender and got away with not enough money to make four years in the joint worth the risk. But Worth was ... well, Worth was Worth, and just did stuff that sometimes didn't make a lot of sense, but he was a really likeable guy, which is why he was always welcome in our house, which was the second place he came after he got out of prison, the first place being the apartment where his wife, Rosie, lived.

So, Worth removing the distributor cap from my father's car seemed like a perfectly reasonable thing for Worth to have done, the purpose being either to ...

A. Keep my father from going home at a reason­able hour, or ...

B. Give my father an alibi for not going home at a reasonable hour.

Neither of which explains why my father didn't call, but I suspect, in 20-20 hindsight, that my father was a bit more interested in whose shout it was for the next round than in wending his way to the pay phone at Orbit Al's.

Other than that night, I have no particular memo­ries of New Year's Eve, good or bad, because I never really went out.

I can only remember once, in nearly 44 years of marriage plus four years of living together, on and off, that Kathy and I went out, and it wasn't a great time. We never even stay up for the midnight schmugah, never went to Times Square even when we lived across the river, and never eat or drink anything or any amount out of the ordinary.

It's just another night when we'll watch something on Netflix, maybe another episode of "Borgen," the Dan­ish version of "House of Cards" without the stupid violence, or I might try to interest Kathy in "Magnif­icent Century," a 68-part Turkish soap opera about a beautiful Russian girl kidnapped and sold to a harem of the sultan dur­ing the period of the Ot­toman Empire. Listening to Turkish is pretty cool, but she probably won't think so.

And you? Man, do not go out. Do not drive. And if you go out and drive, do not hang around with somebody like Bob Worth who might also be far too handy with a distributor cap.

Or know guys who think sticking up a Union City, N.J., bar is just a fantastic idea. Eh, you wouldn't want to go to Union City, anyway. I worked there; I know. Trust me. On this, anyway.

Stay home, play Scrab­ble with your family, stay up and watch the dopey ball come down, if you must, and wonder why all the music on the New Year's Eve television shows is so bloody awful.

In other words, where the heck are Sonny Til and the Orioles now that we really need them?

Mike Cleveland is former editor of The Cabinet.