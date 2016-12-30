Living

Thumbing the Files

Friday, December 30, 2016





75 years ago, 1941

Magnesium bombs and poisonous gases were emphasized in local de­fense preparations, with elementary first aid the next project by defense committees.

Several local companies sponsored a full-page ad asking people to buy U.S. Defense Bonds and Stamps. The companies were Draper Fuel, French & Heald, the Wilton Telephone Co., Coburn's Motor Service, David White and Sons, the Monadnock Carpet Co. and "several anonymous contribu­tors." The ad said, "That there may always be a Christmas in America, we urge everyone at home to keep our defenses, wherever they may be, well supplied with the planes, ships, tanks, guns, and all the necessary equipment our boys will need for victory."

The Latchis Theatre in Miford was showing "Sing Another Chorus" with Jane Frazee and Johnny Downs.

Wilton's Civilian Defense Commit­tee was looking for volunteers.

65 years ago, 1951

John T. Hayes, of South Lyndebor­ough, was found guilty in Peterbor­ough Court of wrecking the interior of the Robert Robbins home in Green­field. Mrs. Robbins, who returned home from shopping on Christmas Eve, suffered a shock when she en­tered her home and found it ruined. She became severely ill and died early Christmas morning.

Mr. and Mrs. Chester Harwood and family, of South Lyndeborough, spent Christmas with relatives in Lynn, Mass.

The Latchis Theatre in Milford was showing "Saturday's Hero" with John Derek and Donna Reed. The Town Hall Theatre in Wilton was showing "The Bullfighter and the Lady" with Robert Stack and Joy Page.

Forty members of the Wilton Dog­wood Reservation Club held a Christ­mas party at Wilton Town Hall.

30 years ago, 1986

Raymond Green became Milford's newest police patrolman. He was also a Milford firefighter, having volun­teered in Milford for two years.

The Town Hall Theatre in Wilton was showing "Lady and the Tramp" and "Stand By Me."

The Pine Hill Waldorf School in Wilton dedicated its new manual arts studio.

Kris Viljanen, of Milford, was the winner of the 2-kilometer novice race at the Bretton Woods Biathlon Series.

The Milford Area Senior High School girls basketball team beat Mount St. Mary 71-46 and Spaulding 60-40 to end a five-game losing streak and keep alive its hopes for postsea­son play.

15 years ago, 2001

Ground was broken for the elderly housing project called Parkhurst Place in Amherst.

The Milford School Board voted 3-2 to put the issue of an $8.52 mil­lion half-day kindergarten in Jacques School on the March ballot. It would require moving the fifth grade to Heron Pond Elementary and pro­vide for construction of a readiness through second-grade school on the town-owned Brox property.

The Cabinet was preparing to kick off a yearlong celebration of its 200th anniversary starting on Jan. 1.

State Sen. Mark Fernald, of Sha­ron, was taking another run at the Democratic nomination for governor, and would continue his push for a 3.5 percent income tax to replace the property tax.