Nitwits have little concern for others

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Use of 'B-word' is a sure sign of lunkhead-level intelligence

So there I am, driving along in my car, listen­ing to a sports talk radio show out of Boston, and all of a sudden one of the nitwits on the air calls another nitwit on the air the "B-word," as in:

"Oh, you're just a little B-word."

And they're both "guys," by the way, by which I mean intellectu­ally, because intellectu­ally, they're not men, because the word "men" presupposes some level of adulthood. Here? Nah.

Anyway, my first thought was a knee-jerk reaction to what really were the bad old days of restricted speech in which the B-word wasn't permitted on the air (howdy, George Carlin), and then I got back to my reality (not necessar­ily yours) and realized that when we return to the days of banning words, we are heading for trouble because there are still complete lunkheads who decide that "Huck­leberry Finn" is in need of rewriting (God knows where they'd find a con­temporary author with the chutzpah to attempt it) because it contains the N-word.

So ...

See, here's the thing: Nobody, not even the sports talk dimmos, would say the N-word on the air, or the K-word, but they think nothing of say­ing the B-word, which, I think, is as denegrating to women as the N-word is to blacks and the K-word is to Jews.

No, no, I get that historically, the N-word conjures up horrors like lynching and Emmit Till and Medgar Evers, and the K-word conjures up Hitler, and the B-word can't conjure up things that sink to that level, which might be why the sports talk goons think it's cool to say it.

"Hey, I'm not denigrat­ing women, I'm calling my co-host, who I think is a man, sort of, a B."

Right. That makes all the difference. Except it doesn't. Anyone with a grain of sense, and com­mon decency, knows that when you call a "man" the B-word, you are calling him a woman, or worse, a girl, or maybe worse, a girly man. No, schmuck, you are not calling him a female dog, but you can try to sell that idiocy if you want.

Now here's where, if you are a discerning read­er, you will lean back in your chair, which I hope has a back and truly hope is not a bar stool because the fall will be painful, and say to yourself, "Well, isn't Clevie just the little hypocrite, because there he is, calling the sports talk fellas all those names like nitwit and dimwit and goon."

And you'd be right. I should call them "Gentle­men of the Airwaves," perhaps but, no, I sank ... well, not to their level, because I know of no group of people who will be offended or honestly hurt by my use of the word "dimwit" or "nitwit" or "goon," except maybe guys who played for the '76 Philadelphia Flyers (ah, Dave Schultz, where are you now?)

But the B-word targets women. Period. No mat­ter what the context. And, taken to its extreme, it gives tacit permission to abuse women, because if all they are are B-word people, well ... SMACK. What the hell, eh? And those sports talk guys know that. I don't think they're stupid, operative word being "think."

I don't know, maybe they are stupid, but let's give them the benefit of the doubt and say they aren't. So? Why do they think it's just fine to use the B-word on the air?

It's simple: Like so many men, they don't think very much of women. To them, women are that other sex that isn't made up of guys like them. So who cares if they're offended or hurt by a B-word reference? The sports talk Gentle­men of the Airwaves obvi­ously don't.

The funny thing is, they all appear to be married, and I wonder what their wives think, assuming their wives bother to lis­ten to the show. Don't the wives wonder what their husbands are thinking about THEM?

"Honey, do you think I'm a B?"

"Of course not, my dar­ling. Where's dinner?"

"But you use that word so much on the air."

"But at my fellow hosts. Can you take off my shoes? And polish them? Where's dinner?"

"But it's really a nasty word. It's derogatory."

"It's what? About din­ner ..."

"Derogatory."

"Well, only if it bothers you."

"I think it bothers a lot of women."

"None of them ever call the show and complain."

"What would you do if they did?"

"I'd listen respectfully. Then I'd tell them to stop being so thin-skinned, stop trying to emasculate real men, and tell them that if they're not a B, they shouldn't care if I call my co-hosts a B, and maybe they should concentrate on GETTING DINNER!"

Sorry, kids, that's the only way to look at it. Think of it this way:

If they used the N-word, would you assume they are racists?

If they used the K-word, would you assume they are anti-Semites?

Well, what are we to assume when they use the B-word? They like and respect women?

"Gee, I only used the N-word because I like and respect black folks and believe they have real thick skins."

Yeah, and they don't feel pain like the rest of us do. Here - I stole this from the University of Virginia's website:

"New research from the University of Virginia suggests that disparities in pain management may be attributable in part to bias. In a study of medi­cal students and resi­dents, researchers find that a substantial number of white medical students and residents hold false beliefs about biologi­cal differences between black and white people (e.g., black people's skin is thicker; black people's blood coagulates more quickly) that could affect how they assess and treat the pain experienced by black patients."

Paging Dr. Mengele.

And, it seems to me, the sports talk Gentle­men of the Airwaves feel something similar about women, to wit:

Their emotional skin is thicker and their hurt feel­ings coagulate and harden really, really fast, and if they don't, they should. And then they should GET DINNER READY.

Yeah, you've come a long way, baby, except in the eyes of sports radio morons. Oops, sorry.

Mike Cleveland is former editor of The Cabinet.