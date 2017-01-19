Living

Town mulls preservation of school bell

Thursday, January 19, 2017

By JESSIE SALISBURY

Correspondent

LYNDEBOROUGH - Every old-time country school should have had a bell, but pictures show that in Lyndeborough, only Center School had one.

A picture of the school taken in about 1900, with a teacher and 20 students, shows a little steep-pointed cupola on the roof.

The building, now a private home, doesn't have the cupola, and it isn't in a picture taken in about 1955.

The bell had apparently van­ished. But it was found recently, stored in the back of "Bud" McEn­tee's barn. He said it was put there by his father-in-law, Earl Bullard, who was the road agent when the school closed. It was assumed the buyer of the build­ing wanted it removed, so Bullard did so.

The bell has been offered to the Historical Society with the wish that it be displayed somewhere, preferably at Central School. That request has been forwarded to the School Board, whose members said they would like to see it first. That hasn't yet been arranged, and will probably be after the annual School District meeting in March.

The Heritage Commis­sion inspected the bell last fall, and members agreed it needs to be preserved and properly displayed somewhere.

The current plan is to have it put into a sturdy frame in such a man­ner that it can be rung if wanted. The lever that held the rope is still at­tached to the bell.

Commission member Clayton Brown says the bell has a "good clang."

Since the bell weighs about 200 pounds, the frame would be placed on casters.

Center School was built in 1892 after an earlier school burned. It was closed in 1944, and the few students left moved to South School or Per­ham Corner.

The building was sold at auction in 1949, pur­chased by John Dolliver, who later sold it. It has been a summer home for many years. It is now red with white trim. Origi­nally, it was yellow with brown trim.

Early pictures show it in an open field with a clear view of the moun­tains behind it. It is now in a pine grove, with not a mountain to be seen.