Letters
Change in holiday acknowledgment
Friday, January 6, 2017
I attended my granddaughter's third and fourth grade chorus at Masticola Elementary School recently and I noticed that it was very careful not to say the word Christmas in fear of offending someone who was not Christian. However you did mention Hanukkah Holiday, which I have no problem with.
Why are you teaching my grandchild to be afraid to say Merry Christmas in school?
Dec. 25 has always been Christmas. Where are our rights to acknowledge our holiday?
- Kathleen A Varney
Milford
