Letters

Congrats to MHS on AP recognition

Friday, January 13, 2017





For the fifth time in six years Merrimack High School was named to the Advanced Placement District Honor Roll which consists of 433 school districts in the United States and Canada. To be so recognized means that last year Merrimack High School "simultaneously achieved increases in access to Advanced Placement courses for a broader number of students and also maintained or improved the rate at which their AP students earned scores of 3 or higher on an AP Exam." Merrimack High School was one of only eight schools in New Hampshire to receive this honor.

This program also recognizes individual students who have performed at a high level with different AP Scholar Awards. For the 2016 school year the following students were recognized as "AP Scholars" because they received a score of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. [Note: AP Exams are graded from 0 - 5]. These students were seniors Melissa Cecchini, Samuel Cho, Jarron Gage, Lauren Gerhard, Bailey Joseph, Sara Mason, Mitchell McMahon, Megan Murphy, Brenton Skylar, Jack Steines, Chase Sweeney, Rebecca Tobey and Nathaniel Watson. Junior students included Rachel Easley, Michael Gomes-Casseres, Benjamin Page and Sean Sylvester.

An "AP Scholar with Honor" is given to students who score an average of at least 3.25 on no fewer than four exams. Earning this recognition for last year were seniors Erica Lane, Melissa Lezama, Pheonyx Stopyra and Sydney Wells. Juniors so honored were Nikhil Adhikari, Jonathan Dinsmore, Lauren Hatfield, Kimberly Ortega and Zev Sernik.

Granted to students who score an average of at least 3.5 on five or more exams is the designation of "AP Scholar with Distinction." Students entitled to this award were seniors Owen Bailey, Noah Beygelman, Cameron Collins, Neel Dhanaraj, Emily Duval, Sarah House, Jack Landry, Jacob Marcus, Mathew Spettel, Andrew Trimper and Andrew Wojciak. Justin Calautti was the lone junior to merit this achievement.

Finally, MHS had one student who earned the prestigious title of "National AP Scholar." Senior Shravani Balaji took a total of nine AP Exams and scored a 5 on all nine.

Let me offer my congratulations to the students and staff at MHS who through their effort were so instrumental for the academic success recognized by the Advanced Placement division of the College Board.

Scott Herbert

Merrimack