Merrimack Scouts take top honors at annual Klondike Derby

Friday, February 24, 2017





To the Editor:

My name is Ethan Burns and I am a Star scout in Troop 424 in Merrimack from Our Lady of Mercy Church. Recently we had another year of the Klondike Derby. This is an annual event in which troops from all over Greater Nashua compete at different stations. Many stations are based on scout skills such as knot-tying and orienteering, while others are focused on fun activities. Each year there is a chosen theme, and this year the theme was “Run to Nome.”

This year our troop’s patrols were very proud of winning second, third and sixth place overall at the event. We had a great turnout from almost everyone in the troop. Adult leaders were kept busy running many of the stations. Our troop once again ran the shelter building station in which each patrol had to build a shelter, then as fast as they could, tear it down, pack it up, and get moving. Many scouts stayed overnight in the freezing cold and snow. The competition began at 8 a.m., so this required all the scouts to be packed up and going quite early in the morning.

Merrimack can be proud of Troop 424, and we hope that at some point one of our patrols can win first place.

Thank you,

Ethan Burns

Boy Scout Troop 424



