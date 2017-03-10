Letters

A message from the Merrimack Public Library Board of Trustees

To the Editor:

The Merrimack Public Library and the Board of Trustees continue to strive to improve in every area of our operation. In doing so, it is important for us to communicate to the public improvements and new services we are bringing to our town.

The Library staff has been very busy. We are very proud to announce that we have hired Emily Sennott as our new head of youth services. Previously, the Youth Services Librarian at the Lincoln Public Library, Emily brings a wealth of experience working with patrons of all ages. We are looking forward to the new youth and teen services she will be spearheading in the near future. Emily has already begun working with the Teen Advisory Group, which meets twice a month at the library – to come up with new programming ideas that will benefit our teen population.

We have also rolled out Hoopla, a digital service that offers audio books, movies, music, comics, eBooks and even television programs, all of which can be downloaded to your computer or mobile device. This service accompanies our other digital services such as FreegalMusic. For those unfamiliar with the FreegalMusic service, using your library card, you can download and keep 5 MP3s every single week.

The popularity of our Kossel Model A 3-D printer continues to skyrocket a year after the machine was installed. We recommend you stop by and watch it printing patron-requested objects in the library’s tiled foyer area (an area that will soon be used to hold instructional workshops on designing objects to be printed). You can use the online form to submit a printing request. Through the fundraising efforts of the Friends of the Library (who are always welcoming new members), we have been able to offer 3-D printing at no cost to patrons. This policy is subject to change and will be posted in the library and on the website should there be a need to charge for the service. A large variety of free 3-D object plans are available on the internet or if you have a CAD program you can submit your own design for printing.

The Merrimack Library doesn’t just benefit Merrimack residents. If you work in Merrimack, tell your colleagues that they are also eligible for a Merrimack library card and can create an account online through our website, and stop by the library within 30 days at their convenience to pick up the card. We have also recently approved a policy that extends this benefit to caregivers who work in Merrimack; caregivers are able to obtain a non-resident card free of charge for one year with a letter of written permission from the family they are working with. We’re very pleased to offer this added value to those doing business in our community.

The Board of Trustees has also remained very busy. At a recent meeting,we approved a request to extend our service hours on Saturday, March 25 to 1:30 p.m., when the library will host the Michael Loverme Memorial Foundation’s annual Computer Clinic. Sign up for an appointment to meet with a volunteer from the MLMF – bring in your computer or other technical device for a tune up, trouble shooting or answering any other questions you have. The MLMF are offering these services free of charge.

We have also funded the purchase of a new copier machine which will enhance our business service offerings; you will soon see the final stage in a furniture and equipment rearrangement that has been in the works for months. This new arrangement in the Reference Department on the main floor should provide for more seating at study tables and better privacy for patrons who are working with our reference staff.

The board just completed reviewing an employee salary study conducted by Municipal Resources Inc., (MRI) to ensure that we remain fair and adequate in our compensation for the staff. We also finalized the library’s portion of the 2017-18 operating budget which has gone before the Town Council and will be put up as part of the town budget for a vote in April. Along with the budget, there are two trustee seats currently up for re-election on the town ballot this April 11th; additionally we now are seeking a Merrimack resident, who would be interested in serving as an alternate through an appointment process through the board of trustees. An alternate to the trustees would attend the meetings, provide feedback, and, in the event an elected trustee is absent, render votes on motions deliberated at the meetings. The alternate would be appointed on a yearly basis. It’s a great way to find out about the responsibilities that we share as trustees. If you are interested in being an alternate contact me at rick.barnes@merrimacknh.gov.

As always, we seek your feedback and input, which you can submit via this online link on our website. If there is a service or program you would like to see offered in the library, suggestions for improvements, or ideas you would like to share with us, please reach out to us or attend our next board meeting on March 21 in the Merrimack Memorial Room, Town Hall Complex.

Rick Barnes, chairman

Merrimack Public Library Board of Trustees