News

NH wildlife officials warn of fishing and hunting license scam

Friday, December 16, 2016





CONCORD - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is warning consumers of a scam that fools people into paying for a fishing license without actually providing one.

The scam includes at least two unofficial websites that give consumers the impression they can purchase fishing or hunting licenses for any of the 50 states. After paying a fee, consumers are simply given more information about how to apply. The fine print on the websites states that they have no government agency affiliation.

Possible warning signals to watch for on these fraudulent websites include:

A drop-down list of states to select from. The official New Hampshire Fish and Game website would never ask you to choose your state.

A request for the consumer to take a "pre-hunter safety test" or download concierge service guides to obtain a license. The official website would also never ask you to take a "pre-test" or charge you to download a guide.

"People should only use our official online license sales website, www.nhfishandgame.com, for the online purchase of New Hampshire hunting and fishing licenses," advised Susan Perry, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Licensing Supervisor. "Consumers may also visit us in person at headquarters in Concord to buy a license, or go to any of our licensing agents throughout the state," said Perry. A list of agents may be found at www.wildnh.com/licensing/agents.html.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam website, contact the Office of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Bureau at 1-888-468-4454, or visit their website at doj.nh.gov/consumer to report the incident.