Salon wins Lions Club Scarecrow contest
Friday, December 16, 2016
The Merrimack Lions Club is proud to announce the business winner - "Bark to the Future," submitted by HC Salon and Day Spa and Pets Choice. This is the second year that the two businesses have combined their efforts. Ellice Cunningham of HC Salon came up with the theme but it was truly a team effort including behind the scenes "carpenter and advisor" John Cunningham, who had the tools.
In the three years of the fundraiser, the Lions Club has raised over $8,400 for ADA. This year, however, the sales were much slower - especially with the warm fall weather. As a result we might skip a year with the hopes that the interest will pick up.
- Submitted by Michele Lehtinen, Merrimack Lions Club
