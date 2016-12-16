News

Salon wins Lions Club Scarecrow contest

Friday, December 16, 2016

Courtesy photo

Pictured from left, front row, are Kim Cunningham, HC Salon owner, with certificate; Amy Goodwin and Molly Wilson with dog, Ace, of Pets Choice; and in ack row, Ellice Cunningham, HC Salon; and Teresa Machado, owner of Pets Choice.

The Merrimack Lions Club is proud to announce the business winner - "Bark to the Future," submitted by HC Salon and Day Spa and Pets Choice. This is the second year that the two businesses have combined their efforts. Ellice Cunningham of HC Salon came up with the theme but it was truly a team effort including behind the scenes "carpenter and advisor" John Cunningham, who had the tools.

In the three years of the fundraiser, the Lions Club has raised over $8,400 for ADA. This year, however, the sales were much slower - especially with the warm fall weather. As a result we might skip a year with the hopes that the interest will pick up.

- Submitted by Michele Lehtinen, Merrimack Lions Club