Joseph Mroz of Boy Scout Troop 424 attains rank of Eagle

Friday, January 6, 2017

Joseph (Joe) Mroz is the newest Eagle Scout from Merrimack Troop 424. He was presented with the rank of Eagle at his Eagle Court of Honor that was held at St. John Neumann in Merrimack on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Eagle Scout rank is Boy Scouts' highest advancement ranking and boys must meet specific requirements in service, outdoor skills and leadership along with earning 21 merit badges including 13 specific Eagle required badges. Scouts have advanced from Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, before earning the rank of Eagle. Each candidate must complete a service project benefiting the community to display the leadership they have learned in the Scouting program.

Joe's Eagle project was the building of a ½ mile trail and a 20' bridge in the Grater Woods Trail system located in Merrimack. Under this project he raised $1,200 and lead 43 scouts and nine adults during the construction of this trail.

Joe Mroz began his scouting career as a Cub Scout with Merrimack Pack 525. He began as a Tiger and progressed through Cub Scouts earning all the ranks available as well as his Arrow of Light, the highest award that a cub scout can earn. In 2010, he joined Merrimack Boy Scout Troop 424 and participated in many outdoor activities including hiking, camporees and many years of summer camp. He has held leadership positions in the troop including Assistant Patrol Leader, librarian and troop guide which works with the younger scouts. Joe earned a total of 43 merit badges and also earned a bronze palm. During his time as a Boy Scout, Joe supported many of the troop's service projects for a total of 111 service hours.

Joe is a senior at Nashua North High School. He will be attending college next fall and is in the process of applying to several four year colleges/universities. He will be studying mechanical engineering.

Joe is the son of Patricia Mroz and the late Steve Mroz, brother of Eagle Scout Stephen Mroz and two sisters, Christina and Laura.

- Submitted by

Merrimack Boy Scout Troop 424