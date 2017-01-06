News

Merrimack native graduates from Marine Corps boot camp

Friday, January 6, 2017





PFC Kyle R. Heidbreder, 20, of Merrimack, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC on Dec. 9, 2016. PFC Heidbreder is a graduate of Alvirne High School. He successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 78 recruits in Platoon 3102 (which was the Series Honor Platoon). While in recruit training, PFC Heidbreder qualified as Expert in marksmanship. Following ten days home on leave he will report to Camp LeJeune, N.C. for one month of Military Combat Training then attend Small Arms Repairer school in Fort Lee, Va.