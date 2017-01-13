News

Merrimack boys topple Trinity

Friday, January 13, 2017





Boys Basketball

Merrimack 52, Trinity 41

Ian Cummings had 22 points on Jan. 6 to lead the Tomahawks in solving the Pioneers' zone defense while Owen Ploss added 11. Danny McKillop played well defensively.

Girls Basketball

Trinity 52, Merrimack 48

The Tomahawks fell to 3-3 in Division I on Jan. 6, despite rallying with 30 points in the final quarter. Jenna Chambers led Merrimack with 21 points while Abby Yuan and Jolie Jacoby each had eight.

Wrestling

Windham 39, Merrimack 33

The Tomahawks kept it close with a 7-6 win by Kent Dow at 132 and pins by Julien Hovan at 138, Jacob Newman at 152, Adam Black at 220 and Chad Mason at 285 on Jan. 4.

Girls Ski

Merrimack takes 7th

Pinkerton (392) took the girls event thanks to a first-place finish from Nicole Gonya on Jan. 6. Leading the Cards (338) were Brenna Tomaino (18th) and Frannie Paparello (19th). Madi Harvey (27th) and Chloe Lemire (28th) paced Merrimack (16).

Indoor Track

Marden, Eichman place at Dartmouth

Jacob Marden was eighth in the finals of the 55-meter hurdles (9.03), while Joe Eichman was sixth (20-2) in the long jump at the Dartmouth Relays at Leverone Field House on Saturday.