Merrimack boys topple Trinity
Friday, January 13, 2017
Boys Basketball
Merrimack 52, Trinity 41
Ian Cummings had 22 points on Jan. 6 to lead the Tomahawks in solving the Pioneers' zone defense while Owen Ploss added 11. Danny McKillop played well defensively.
Girls Basketball
Trinity 52, Merrimack 48
The Tomahawks fell to 3-3 in Division I on Jan. 6, despite rallying with 30 points in the final quarter. Jenna Chambers led Merrimack with 21 points while Abby Yuan and Jolie Jacoby each had eight.
Wrestling
Windham 39, Merrimack 33
The Tomahawks kept it close with a 7-6 win by Kent Dow at 132 and pins by Julien Hovan at 138, Jacob Newman at 152, Adam Black at 220 and Chad Mason at 285 on Jan. 4.
Girls Ski
Merrimack takes 7th
Pinkerton (392) took the girls event thanks to a first-place finish from Nicole Gonya on Jan. 6. Leading the Cards (338) were Brenna Tomaino (18th) and Frannie Paparello (19th). Madi Harvey (27th) and Chloe Lemire (28th) paced Merrimack (16).
Indoor Track
Marden, Eichman place at Dartmouth
Jacob Marden was eighth in the finals of the 55-meter hurdles (9.03), while Joe Eichman was sixth (20-2) in the long jump at the Dartmouth Relays at Leverone Field House on Saturday.
