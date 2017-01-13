News

Merrimack’s Riverside Christian Church gets new name in 2017

Riverside Christian Church is re-launching in January 2017 as MOVEMENT Christian Church with identical Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and children's age specific programing is available at both times.

Joshua Adsit and Mark Papp lead MOVEMENT in Merrimack with the hope of reaching all of the 603 (NH) for Jesus. Joshua, Mark, and their young families arrived in Merrimack last fall with a vision and excitement for people who don't go to church. We are designed as an exciting upbeat church for people who don't like church, and we welcome everyone without judgment. We have a modern style with relevant messages that easily relate to all.

Joshua is a graduate of Northeastern State University with a bachelors in English and communications and is currently a student at Lincoln Christian Seminary pursuing an MDIV in preaching. Prior to the Adsit family coming to New England, Joshua served as campus pastor at www.firstchurchok.com Verdigris Campus.

Mark is a graduate of Southwest Baptist University with a bachelor's in education. He is also the boys soccer coach at Merrimack Middle School. Prior to the Papp family coming to New England, Mark served as The Worship/Community Outreach Pastor at www.firstchurchok.com Verdigris Campus.

Continuing on staff are, Dave Morang, Kristen Chadbourne, Stacy Papp, Brad Parkhurst and Tammy Grady. Contact the church for more information at 27 Depot St, Merrimack, 424-1711 or www.move603.com.