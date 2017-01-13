News

Merrimack man to judge at 141st annual Westminster dog show

Friday, January 13, 2017





New York, N.Y. - Merrimack Mark Threlfall is among the judges at the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. He will officiate over several breeds from among the nearly 2,800 dogs, representing 202 breeds, during the daytime competition held at Piers 92/94 in New York City on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14, 2017.

Threlfall will be judging the Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, Curly-Coated Retrievers, Cocker Spaniels (all varieties), English Cocker Spaniels, Spinoni Italiani, Viszlas, and Wirehaired Viszlas on Tuesday. All Best of Breed winners he selects will go on to compete in the Sporting Group on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden.

Threlfall started an after-school job years ago that evolved into a lifelong career in dogs. As a young man, he worked for top professional handlers in the sport, including William Trainor and Jane and Robert Forsyth before starting his own successful handling career. Threlfall handled many top winners, including Best in Show winners from all seven groups and piloted the English Springer Spaniel Ch. Salilyn's Condor to top dog all breeds in 1992 and Westminster Best in Show in 1993. This is his second judging assignment at Westminster.

"It has been a gratifying experience to have been able to work with our 2017 judges during the establishment of the panel and preparation for the show. We believe the exhibitors and spectators will have a great dog show experience being piloted by our astute panel of judges," said Westminster Kennel Club Show Chairman David A. Helming.

Selected live coverage of the competition will be broadcast on Nat Geo Wild.

- Submitted by Westminster Kennel Club