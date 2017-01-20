News

MYA wrestlers earn 4 championships at weekend tournaments

Friday, January 20, 2017

The Merrimack Youth Wrestling Program competed in the Natick Youth Ed Deeley Tournament held at Natick High School in Natick, Mass., on Saturday. The team also competed in the highly anticipated Big Red Tournament which attracts notoriously tough competition from all over New England and New York. Merrimack brought 14 wrestlers to Natick and 10 to Big Red to compete with individual results below.

Natick

Kindergartners Andrew Schuster and Grayson Chestnut battled their way to fourth and third place, respectively.

Gryffen Gelinas, grade 2, brought home his first career championship title beating his competition in a three way tie for first with most wins by pin.

Second graders Kael McAloon and Ben Koudriashov both pulled in second place medals with one and two wins by pin respectively.

Collin Schuster and Aiden Kennedy, grade 2 earned fourth and third place respectively. Kennedy had two wins by points on the day.

Third grader, Christian Chestnut pinned two of his opponents moving him to second place on the podium.

Ivey Johnson, grade 4, maintained her killer streak whipping through the competition to earn champ title pinning all of her opponents along the way.

Aiden Hanning, grade 8 maintained his stellar reputation by cruising to first with three pins on the day.

Eighth grader, Zachary Maszczak, received a hard earned fourth place medal with one win by points and one by pin.

Fifth graders, Mitchell Krupp and Owen Forrest as well as seventh grader, Hunter Adams also competed. Forrest brought home one win by points and Krupp one win by pin.

Big Red

Jackson Meehan, grade 3, took home second place medal with two wins by pin on the day.

Eighth grader, Aiden Hanning tore it up once again bringing home one win by pin and two by points for first place medal.

Anson Dewar, grade 8, brought home a very well earned 3rd place medal with a remarkable four wins by pin.

Second graders Rhys Dewar and Gryffen Gelinas, third grader Cayden Dine, fifth graders Owen Forrest and Mitchell Krupp, seventh grader Hunter Adams and eighth grader Zachary Maszczak also competed well in hard fought matches. Forrest pulled one win by pin on the day.