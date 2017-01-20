News

Eagle Scout honored for completing rank

Friday, January 20, 2017

Courtesy photo

David Vaccaro (holding cake knife) with other members of Troop 15 at his recent Eagle Court of Honor. Enlarge



MERRIMACK - Troop 15's newest Eagle Scout, David Vaccaro, completed his Eagle Scout rank in October and recently held his Court of Honor at the Shiloh Community Church in Manchester. The event was hosted by Michael Brideau, Eagle Scout from Troop 15 and David's older brother, Dan Vaccaro, also an Eagle Scout from Troop 15. Many members of the troop were in attendance.

David's Eagle project entailed building picnic tables for Merrimack High School. David ran a car wash fundraiser last summer to raise the funds needed for the tables and built the tables with help from many members of the troop. They were installed before the school year started so the students could enjoy them this year. David is now a senior at Merrimack High School and while he has aged out of the troop, the Eagle Scout award will be something he can carry with him for the rest of his life. He joins an elite group of scouts!

Troop 15 is Merrimack's oldest troop and we are celebrating our 60th year in existence in 2017. We are proud to add David to our Eagle ranks!

- Submitted by Boy Scout Troop 15, Merrimack