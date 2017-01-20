News

St. Joseph Community Services Meals on Wheels receives $20K grant

MERRIMACK - St. Joseph Community Services (SJCS) Meals on Wheels recently received a $20,000 grant from the Frederick W. Cox and Dorothy Thurber Cox Memorial Fund and Nashua Merrimack Third Century Fund through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. This grant supports the reinstatement of a fifth delivery day for the Meals on Wheels Program operated in Hillsborough County. SJCS has reached the reinstatement project goal, in part, due to the generous support of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. The Foundation's grant further demonstrates the community's support for the Meals on Wheels program and our mission of fostering independence and life enrichment for seniors and other qualified adults through nutrition, social engagement and community services.

"The contribution from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation makes a real difference in our ability to provide full service to all those who need our help," said Meghan Brady, president of St. Joseph Community Services. "And all of us at SJCS are deeply grateful for the continued support. The Meals on Wheels Program provides a hot meal and a safety check for isolated, homebound older and disabled adults. In our most recent survey, 59 percent of clients said that they were less hungry since receiving this service."

St. Joseph Community Services is dedicated to promoting better physical and mental health of older and other qualified adults through the provision of nutritious meals and vital safety checks. SJCS strives to meet the diverse needs of its clients through volunteerism and extensive collaboration with other community services. To find out more about SJCS, visit www.MealsOnWheelsNH.org, www.facebook.com/mealsonwheelsnh, www.twitter.com/MoWSJCS

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation was created in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire, and is dedicated to strengthening communities across the Granite State. The Foundation manages a growing collection of 1,700 philanthropic funds created by generous families, individuals and businesses, and awards more than $30 million in grants and scholarships every year. The Foundation invests charitable assets for today and tomorrow; works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving; supports critical work happening in New Hampshire communities and leads and collaborates on high-impact initiatives. For more information, please visit www.nhcf.org or call 225-6641.

- Submitted by St. Joseph Community Services, Inc.