Simon announces new GM of Merrimack Premium Outlets

Friday, January 20, 2017

Courtesy photo

Vincent Cosco.



MERRIMACK - Simon Property Group Inc., the global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development, announced today that Vincent Cosco has been named General Manager of Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack.

In his role as general manager of Merrimack Premium Outlets, Cosco will be responsible for financial, marketing, and operational performance of the center while managing day-to-day operations, creating and implementing annual operating budgets, and overseeing local leasing and lease administration. He will also manage maintenance, housekeeping, security and marketing. Cosco will lead a team who will drive sales and traffic to the center while maximizing the customer's shopping experience.

Cosco has been with Simon since 2003 and most recently held the position of Area Mall Manager at Square One Mall in Saugus, Mass., and Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers, Mass. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua as its general manager where he led its multi-million renovation that was completed in 2012. Before joining Simon, he held general manager and marketing director positions at the Meadow Glen Mall, The Hanover Mall, and The Maine Mall. Cosco has a bachelor's degree in economics and philosophy from Boston College and brings a wealth of experience in asset management including financial and strategic management and planning, operations, security, marketing, local leasing, and tenant relations. He has served as a board of director member at various community organizations in the region. Cosco and his family reside in Litchfield.