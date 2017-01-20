News

Fish and Game: Time to buy or renew voluntary Hike Safe Cards

CONCORD - Hikers, climbers, back country skiers, kayakers and other outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase their voluntary annual Hike Safe Card for 2017. Card sales help ensure that New Hampshire Fish and Game law enforcement conservation officers, trained in wilderness rescue, are there to come to your aid if the unexpected occurs in a remote location. The card also makes the holder exempt from liability for repaying search and rescue costs, unless due to negligence reckless or intentional behavior.

For an individual, 2017 Hike Safe Cards cost $25, or $35 for a family, and are good for the calendar year ending Dec. 31, 2017. The price is the same for in-state and non-residents. You can purchase the card for someone else - they make a great gift for any backcountry adventurer on your list. Cards can be purchased online or by mail at www.wildnh.com/safe; they are also sold at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in Concord.

The card has proved popular among outdoor enthusiasts. As of Dec. 1, 2016, a total of 4,175 cards had been sold, bringing in nearly $120,000 for the Fish and Game Search and Rescue Fund. Cards must be renewed annually.

"People seem to appreciate having a way to contribute to our Search and Rescue readiness, at the same time they get the peace of mind that if an incident occurs, reimbursement costs are covered," said Col. Kevin Jordan. "The Hike Safe Card is making a difference for us."

In recent years (2006-14), Fish and Game has conducted an average of 180 search and rescue missions each year. Under state law, the Fish and Game Department can pursue reimbursement for rescue costs if the person rescued is deemed to have acted negligently. From 2006 through 2014, the department recouped over $69,600 in rescue cost reimbursements.

In addition to Hike Safe Card revenues, Fish and Game's Search and Rescue Fund is supported by a $1 fee collected for each boat, snowmobile and OHRV registered in New Hampshire.

Visit www.wildnh.com/safe today and buy or renew your Hike Safe Card for 2017!

- Submitted by

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department