|
News
Merrimack’s Amodio begins military service
Friday, January 27, 2017
U.S. Army Reserve Pvt. Zachary R. Amodio has graduated from basic infantry training at Fort Jackson, S.C.
During the nine weeks of training, the soldier studied the Army mission, history, tradition and core values, and received instruction and practice in physical fitness, military weapons, chemical warfare and bayonet use, drill and ceremony, marching, rifle marksmanship, armed and unarmed combat, map reading, field tactics, military courtesy, basic first aid, field tactics and the military justice system.
Amodio is the son of Vicky and Gene Amodio of Merrimack.
He is a 2015 graduate of Merrimack High School.
- Submitted by Joint Hometown News Service
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business