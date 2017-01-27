|
News
Merrimack Middle School hosts annual Watkins Spelling Contest
Friday, January 27, 2017
Merrimack Middle School hosted its annual Watkins Spelling Contest on Jan. 17. The following students were team winners and participated in the school-wide contest: Ariel DiVietro, Riley Hodge, T.J. Sawdey, Isaac Duer, John Hilliard, Daniel Bartus and Gauri Menon. The first place winner was Gauri Menon.
On Feb. 25, Gauri will go on to participate in the Regional Spelling Bee at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. Contest runners-up were Isaac Duer (second place), Riley Hodge (third place), and Ariel DiVietro (fourth place). All contestants received cash prizes and gift cards, generously contributed by the Watkins Trust.
