Chamber honors outgoing directors, welcomes new members

Friday, February 3, 2017

Merrimack Chamber of Commerce president, Dawn Shepherd (second from right) welcomes new chamber board members (from left) Kathryn Poliseno, Meryl Sullivan and Steve Morabito. Enlarge



MERRIMACK - While the start of 2017 will be introducing fresh talent to the Merrimack Chamber of Commerce board, it also means several dedicated board members' terms have ended.

Special thanks to John Phelan, 2015-16, commercial lending officer, VP at Enterprise Bank; Mary Hendricks, 2009-16, director of sales at Holiday Inn Express & Suites; Dr. Timothy J Troy, DC at Family Chiropractic of Merrimack & Wellness Center; and Ned Sackman, 2013-16, immediate past chairman, attorney at Bernstein Shur, P.A., for their past service with the chamber.

The Merrimack Chamber of Commerce president, Dawn Shepherd, thanked the outgoing directors for their service and contributions.

"Nonprofit board members contribute their time, passion, expertise, and networks to nonprofit organizations. These individuals have had a tremendous impact on our board, and we are grateful for their contributions," Shepherd said.

Outgoing board members were recognized with certificates at the board of directors holiday party, which was held on Dec. 14.

The Merrimack Chamber welcomed new board members at its January board meeting. Meryl Sullivan, owner of Elite Rehab & Sports Therapy; Steve Morabito, director of sales at Courtyard by Marriott Nashua; and Kathryn Poliseno, branch service manager with Enterprise Bank; have joined the 2017 board of directors.

"Our new board members are vibrant and involved members of the community. We are excited about the energy and ideas they bring to the organization," Shepherd said.