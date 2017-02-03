|
School holiday drive helps needy children
Friday, February 3, 2017
MERRIMACK - The Learning Experience, the nation's fastest growing Academy of Early Education for children 6 weeks to 6 years old, in Merrimack (located at 706 Milford Road), accepted donations of toys, gift cards, games and personal items leading up to the holidays to give to children in need at the Nashua Children's Home.
The holiday drive was part of the academy's first-of-its-kind nationwide philanthropy program and curriculum at the preschool level.
With a mission to provide "care and stability to boys and girls," the Nashua Children's home is a safe haven for children in New Hampshire who are unable to remain with their families. The home offers care and educational enrichment programs for all residents.
As a result of the selfless deeds of The Learning Experience, critical needs of children were met while teaching preschoolers about the importance of giving back and the true meaning of the holiday season.
- Submitted by The Learning Experience
