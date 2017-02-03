News

Local Eagle Scout recognized at reception

Friday, February 3, 2017

Courtesy photo

Pictured at the Eagle Scout Reception on Jan. 12 were, from left, Justin Calautti, Scoutmaster Eric Faust, Hayden Faust, Nicholas LaRoche, Bryce Stack and Anita Creager. Enlarge



MERRIMACK - On Jan. 12, Daniel Webster Council held the 2017 Eagle Scout Recognition Reception at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College.

This event honored the 218 Scouts who attained the rank of Eagle in 2016 of whom 15 Eagle Scouts are from Merrimack.

The Scouts from Troop 424 are: Justin Calautti, Hayden Faust, Nicholas LaRoche, Connor Maloney, Joseph Mroz, Bryce Stack; from Troop 401: Nicholas Berube, Cameron Collins, Kyle Cormier, Ian Finken and Connor McBride; from Troop/Crew 48: Davin Gage, Jacob Parker, Evan Petrie; and from Troop 15: David Vaccaro.

Also presented at this event was the Daniel Webster Council Eagle Scout of the Year Award, which was given for only the third time, to Stack. He was chosen by his peers for this honor. His leadership in Scouting included being senior patrol leader for his Troop, chapter chief for the Order of the Arrow, Scouting's National Honor Society. He is an honor student at the Academy for Science and Design and has served as a senatorial aide in Washington, D.C.

The Eagle Scout rank is Boy Scouts' highest advancement ranking, and boys must meet specific requirements in service, outdoor skills and leadership along with earning 21 merit badges, including 13 specific Eagle-required badges. Scouts have advanced from Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life, before earning the rank of Eagle. Each candidate must complete a service project benefiting the community to display the leadership he has learned in the Scouting program.

- Submitted by

Carol Figueroa, publicity coordinator, Merrimack Troop 424