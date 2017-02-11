|
More New Hampshire residents can qualify for heating help
Saturday, February 11, 2017
More residents of Hillsborough and Rockingham counties can now qualify for help in paying their heating bills this winter because of recently increased eligibility guidelines, said Tracy Desmarais, energy director at Southern New Hampshire Services.
“We welcome this decision by the New Hampshire Office of Energy Planning to open up the fuel assistance program to a greater number of vulnerable New Hampshshire families,” Desmarais said. “For example, a family of four can now earn up to $4,956 over 30 days to qualify, an increase of $961 from the previous maximum.
“Residents of Hillsborough and Rockingham counties who think they may qualify for a grant should contact their nearest Southern New Hampshire
Services/Rockingham Community Action office as soon as possible by phone to schedule an application appointment.”
Application locations: in Hillsborough County are:
• Milford, 1 Columbus, 924-2243.
• Peterborough, 9 Vose Farm, 924-2243.
• Nashua, 134 Allds, 889-3440.
• Manchester, 160 Silver, 647-4470.
• Hillsborough, 63 W. Main, 924-2243.
– Submitted by
Southern New Hampshire Services
