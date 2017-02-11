News

Hospice volunteers needed

Saturday, February 11, 2017





MERRIMACK – Home Health & Hospice Care (HHHC) is looking for people interested in volunteering their time to work in the hospice program with home and nursing home hospice clients in Southern New Hampshire. The 33-hour Hospice Training Program will begin Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon and continue to meet weekly through Thursday, May 3.

Volunteer support helps patients and their families feel less alone during a difficult time. A volunteer can make a friendly visit, assist with light housework or shopping and errands, or provide respite so that family members can take a break. Volunteers may also become involved in a specialty program such as veterans supporting veterans at end of life, sitting vigil with people at very end of life, or complimentary therapy programs: pet visitation, music and Reiki.

The sessions will be held at HHHC’s office at 7 Executive Park Drive in Merrimack. Since hospice volunteer training is HHHC’s most popular public education program and an interview is required, individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Training is free for volunteers. Individuals interested in taking hospice training for professional reasons may attend for a $150 fee.

More information may be found at hhhc.org/how-to-help/volunteer, or contact Tanya Prather at 557-2806 or volunteer@hhhc.org.