Nashaway Women’s club hosting district general meeting March 4

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Courtesy photo

Pictured in back row, from left: Assistant Treasurer Claire Grooms; Delegates to Board of Managers Rosemary Ippolito, Celeste Desrosiers, Marge Siesicki and Bobbi Knickerbocker. Front row, from left: Recording Secretary Pauline Selfridge, President Linda Twombly, First Vice President Debra Grooms, Treasurer Sheila Selfridge, Corresponding Secretary Gail Landry and Second Vice President Karen Krueger.

NASHUA – The Nashaway Woman’s Club, which recently celebrated its 120th anniversary, will host the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Merrimack South District meeting on Saturday, March 4, at the First Baptist Church, 121 Manchester St., Nashua. GFWC-NH Merrimack District represents nine general clubs and one junior club: Amoskeag Community Volunteers of Manchester, Brookline Woman’s Club, Candia Community Woman’s Club, Hollis Woman’s Club, Hudson Community Woman’s Club, Hudson Junior Woman’s Club, Junior Alumnae Leadership Club, Nashaway Woman’s Club, Salem Woman’s Club and Wilton/Lyndeborough Woman’s Club.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a breakfast buffet. It will be followed by a business meeting from 9-11a.m. Project Wild, a wildlife-focused conservation education game, will be led by Phyllis Appler, GFWC-NH President. Karen Kersting, executive director at UpReach Therapeutic Riding Center, will be our guest speaker. UpReach is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to inspiring hope, fostering independence and improving the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of individuals with and without disabilities by partnering with power of the horse.

Lunch will be served at noon. Our second guest speaker will be Erin Kelly, program director for Child and Family Services speaking on the Street Outreach Team for homeless teens. Then you will have the choice of compiling comfort bags for the Homeless Teens or making Operation Smile dolls. The comfort bags for the Homeless Teens will be filled with scarves, mittens, toiletries, inspirational reading material, etc.

Operation Smile Dolls are used by Child Life therapists to help alleviate fear of the unknown while communicating about upcoming medical procedures.

Operation Smile is a 501(c)3 international organization providing free surgery for children suffering from cleft lip or cleft palate. Operation Smile has provided over 200,000 surgeries. The meeting will end at 3 p.m.

All are welcome to join us on March 4. If you are interested please contact Sheila Selfridge, registration and reservation chair, at sableram379@comcast.net or call 889-4700. We all look forward to meeting you.

– Submitted by Nashaway Woman’s Club