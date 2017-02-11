News

Outlets celebrate Chinese New Year

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Courtesy photoEvan Breake, 4, on left, and Mason Breaker, 2, of Tewksbury, Mass., visited with the lion dancers during the Chinese New Year celebration at Merrimack Premium Outlets on Jan. 28. Enlarge, Courtesy photo

Students of the Hung Gar Kung Fu and Lion Dance Academy in Lowell gave a special Chinese New Year performance at Merrimack Premium Outlets on Jan. 28. Enlarge, Courtesy photoEvan Breake, 4, on left, and Mason Breaker, 2, of Tewksbury, Mass., visited with the lion dancers during the Chinese New Year celebration at Merrimack Premium Outlets on Jan. 28. Enlarge-



Merrimack Premium Outlets recently celebrated the most important festival in China, Chinese New Year, from Jan. 27-Feb. 2. This year marks the year of the Rooster. To welcome 2017, the center hosted a variety of activities and offerings, including a special performance by students of the Hung Gar Kung Fu and Lion Dance Academy of Lowell, Mass., on Saturday, Jan. 28. The outlets also offered hot tea service, a traditional Chinese Wishing Tree, a Lunar New Year Photo Booth and more as part of the celebration.

– Submitted by Merrimack Premium Outlets