News
Outlets celebrate Chinese New Year
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Merrimack Premium Outlets recently celebrated the most important festival in China, Chinese New Year, from Jan. 27-Feb. 2. This year marks the year of the Rooster. To welcome 2017, the center hosted a variety of activities and offerings, including a special performance by students of the Hung Gar Kung Fu and Lion Dance Academy of Lowell, Mass., on Saturday, Jan. 28. The outlets also offered hot tea service, a traditional Chinese Wishing Tree, a Lunar New Year Photo Booth and more as part of the celebration.
– Submitted by Merrimack Premium Outlets
