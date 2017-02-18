News

Saturday, February 18, 2017





WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

The following local residents were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute:

Shravani Balaji, a freshman majoring in chemical engineering; Cameron Collins, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering; Dylan Richardson, a sophomore majoring in computer science.

University of New

Hampshire

The following local students were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire at Durham.

FROM MERRIMACK

Michael Langelier, highest honors; Anna Parsons, high honors; Benjamin Forleo, highest honors; Alexander Scanlon, highest honors; Marjorie Boyer, high honors; Molly Jacobson, highest honors; Alyssa Bennett, high honors; Nicholas Duggan, honors; Lauren Guetling, highest honors; Hannah Sullivan, high honors; Alyssa Young, honors; Trevor Gay, high honors; Victoria Kleiner, highest honors; Samantha Mello, highest honors; Elizabeth Kautz, highest honors; Allison Depaolo, honors; Sydney Graves, high honors; Brenden Holt, highest honors; Paige Gibson, highest honors; Travis Noton, high honors; Hollie Wilson, highest honors; Madison Chouinard, honors; Donald Halpin, high honors; Jonathan Wallace, honors; Gregory DuBois, high honors; Meghan Pinkham, high honors; Amber Olson, honors; Zakary Downing, honors; Shawn Dunphy, highest honors; Kyle Krupp, high honors; Colin Martens, high honors; Madison Prindle, highest honors; Ceara Quinlan, honors; Emily Wagner, high honors; Andrew Dickson, high honors; Beatrice Couser, honors; Alexa Ladue, high honors; Sabrina Jowders, honors; Jordan Meaney, honors; Keegan Porter, high honors; Michael Graziano, honors; Abigail Kautz, high honors; Kayla Valluzzi, high honors.

More area students were

honored for academic achievement at several institutions:

CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE

Ashley Devereaux was inducted into the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success during the end of the fall 2016 semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. Devereaux is majoring in psychology.

COASTAL CAROLINA

UNIVERSITY

Kelsey Kerouac, a freshman majoring in intelligence and national security studies, was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Coastal Caroline University in Conway, S.C.

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY

The following local students were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Ct.: Adrien Chan, Jennifer Coffey, Adelia Couser, Karl Elsermann.

SAINT ANSELM COLLEGE

The following local students were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Saint Anselm College in Manchester: Jenna Kate Bisbee, 2019, international relations; Bradley Greenland, 2017, international relations; Gabrielle Jette, 2017, politics; Jack Landry, 2020, politics; Anneka Paelinck, 2019, nursing; Madison Scott, 2018, criminal justice; Allison Stankiewicz, 2019, nursing; Brian Stankiewicz, 2017, accounting; Wesley Vanderburgh, 2019, international relations.

SUNY OSWEGO

Miranda Kryskow, of Merrimack, a sophomore accounting major, was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at the State University of New York at Oswego.

UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE

Madison Gutekunst was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark.