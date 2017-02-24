|
Women’s club to feature local speaker
Friday, February 24, 2017
Karen Kersting, executive director of Upreach Therapeutic Riding Center, is slated to address the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Merrimack South District, at the group’s March 4 meeting.
Karen joined the UpReach as executive director in 1998. She initially became involved with the program in 1993 when her band “Karen Morgan & Pony Express” donated their services for the UpReach Hoedown. As a former vice president in cash management at Citizens Bank, Karen brings her skills in financial analysis, product development and project management to the organization. A summa cum laude graduate of Emerson College with a bachelor’s degree in theatre education, Karen is a PATH International Member and is a co-chair of the PATH International Center Advancement Committee.
UpReach is a 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to inspiring hope, fostering independence and improving the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of individuals with and without disabilities by partnering with power of the horse.
Please join GFWC-NH Merrimack District on March 4 to meet Karen and learn more about UpReach Therapeutic Riding Center. The meeting runs from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Breakfast buffet and luncheon will be served. If you are interested in joining us, contact Sheila Selfridge, registration and reservation chair, at sableram@comcast.net or 889-4700. We all look forward to meeting you.
– Submitted by GFWC-NH, Merrimack South District
