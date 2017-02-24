News

Merrimack winter carnival Feb. 25 at Wasserman Park

Friday, February 24, 2017





The Merrimack Parks & Recreation Department invites you to join us on Saturday, Feb. 25, for the 25th annual Winter Carnival at Wasserman Park. This event features an afternoon full of free activities, games, educational workshops and much more. Some of the activities being offered this year include the Youth Ice Fishing Derby, Cardboard Box Sled Contest, Free Snowshoes rentals, Ice Carving Demonstrations, Antique Sno Car Rides, Campfire with s’mores and 96.5 The Mill Radio Station will be joining us this year. We will also have a concession stand selling food and drinks. The events will be located both inside and outside the function hall, which has a brand new heating system this year. The event runs from noon-3 p.m. and so we hope you will come and join us!

With all of this fresh snow on the ground we are encouraging all kids of all ages to test your creativity by constructing a person powered, corrugated cardboard sled capable of withstanding and completing a mind-chilling descent down a snow covered hill! Sleds can only be built out of corrugated cardboard, duct tape, tape, glue, paper and paint will be judged upon appearance, durability, and slide ability in this weird, wacky and fun event! Prizes will be awarded to the fastest sled in each age group, best use of cardboard and most creative design. The Cardboard Box Sled Contest will begin at 1 p.m. and participants will check in at the registration table at the bottom of the sled hill. This is a free event, but registration is required.

For complete event details, please visit our website at www.merrimackparksandrec.org/events.html or call the Parks & Recreation Department at 603-882-1046.

– Submitted by

Merrimack Parks & Recreation



