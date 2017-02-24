News

Merrimack Garden club to host planning meeting on Feb. 28

Friday, February 24, 2017

The Merrimack Garden Club is having their planning meeting for the year 2017 on Feb. 28. This is a very important meeting and we value the input from members and newcomers. The meeting will take place at the St. James Church and will start promptly at 7 p.m. We will decide what projects will be done around town and start planning our plant sale in June. Proceeds from out plant sale allow us to offer excellent programs and events, especially for members. Last year we had lunch at Pickity Place, field trips to Harmon Hill Farm and Hosta Amour, a summer social, our annual Holiday Workshop and our Holiday Gathering. We also went to the mansions in Newport, R.I., for a tour of three beautiful mansions decorated for the holiday season. We are very excited to see what plans are in the works for this year.

The Merrimack Garden Club meets at the St James Church on Daniel Webster Highway on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; meeting starts promptly at 7. To confirm that a meeting is taking place and to find out what field trips or special events might be happening, visit www.merrimackgardenclub.org. You can also find us on Facebook. We hope you join us!

– Submitted by Merrimack Garden Club