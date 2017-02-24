News

Crimeline presents MPD with new camera for department

The Merrimack Crimeline presented a new camera to the police department at their meeting in February. The Crimeline is a group of residents that volunteer their time to support the Merrimack Police Department. The camera will be used by the detectives for crime scenes, traffic accidents, etc. The camera is a Panasonic, with accessories included.

Last year, Crimeline purchased the 10 back plates for the tactical teams bullet proof vests.

The annual Magic Show will be April 8 at the Merrimack Legion Post 48, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the K-9 program. Gunny is now retired, so come and meet our new K-9 officer, Dallas.

Please call Merrimack Crimeline to report a crime. If you have information on a crime or see a crime happening please call 424-2424 with this information. Also you can submit a tip online at www.merrimackcrimelineorg.

This helps the MPD solve crimes that might otherwise have gone unsolved.



Judy J. Eriksen, president Merrimack Crimeline