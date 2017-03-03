News

Entrants being accepted for Greater Nashua Sprint Triathlon

MERRIMACK - Registration is now open for the Greater Nashua Sprint Triathlon, to be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at YMCA Camp Sargent in Merrimack. The race consists of a 0.3 mile swim, a 9.6 mile bike ride and a 3.1 mile run. Register at https://www.trireg.com/greater.

Timing service and timing chips

The race will be timed using an ankle chip which will be worn during the duration of the race. Timing mats will be located as racers enter and exit the lake as well the entrances and exits of the transition area. Your results will show times for each leg of the race and both transitions.

Venue layout

The race will be based at the YMCA's Camp Sargent, 141 Camp Sargent Road. All start and finish locations will be clearly marked the day of the race. There is plenty of shade, picnic tables, and shelter at the camp.

New this year

Five dollars from each registration will go toward supporting a new initiative, "Know and Tell" through the Child Advocacy Center of Hillsborough County. You will also have the ability to directly donate additional funds to support this initiative when you register.

Fees

Early Bird Pricing through May 1: Individual racers: $85/ $75 for Greater Nashua YMCA members; Teams (2 or 3 people): $125/$115 for Y members.

After May 1st: Fees increase by $15.

High School and College Student Fees: (Not subject to early bird pricing.) Individual Racers: $50; Teams (2 or 3 people): $80. Students will be asked to put in school and school ID# when registering.

All racers will receive a free T-shirt and goodie bag.

Refund policy: No refunds will be given. Your race registration fee is a donation to our beneficiaries: The Greater Nashua YMCA Camp Scholarship Fund and the "Know and Tell" Initiative at the Child Advocacy Center of Hillsborough County. No refunds will be given even in the event of race cancellation. Entries are non-transferable.

If you are unable to race, because the YMCA of Greater Nashua is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and 100 percent of the proceeds from this race go to charity. You can convert your race fee to a tax-deductible donation to the YMCA of Greater Nashua.

Transfers

Registration cannot be transferred from one individual to another.

Maximum racers: The race is limited to 450 individuals and teams.

Relay teams: Teams of two or three individuals are welcomed. A team can consist of any combination of ages (older than 14 by Dec 31, 2017) and genders.

Minimum age: All racers must be 14 years old before Dec. 31, 2017. Proof of age for a minor will be required at packet pick-up.

Waiver: A waiver must be signed during online registration.

This triathlon is not a USAT sanctioned event.