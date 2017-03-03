News

Merrimack teen touring with southern circus group

Local 15-year-old hand-balancing artist, Dylan Biedrzycki, of Merrimack, has been on tour for the last two months with Circus Fantazia. Circus Fantazia is a Brazilian-style circus featuring acrobats, balancers, jugglers, aerialists and clowns. The show started in Florida and has traveled throughout Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia. Dylan performs a solo chair-balancing act and a partner-juggling act. He amazes audiences with tumbling, flips, juggling fire and knives and handstands, as he works his way up to seven chairs in his balancing act.

Life on the road has the performers setting up the ring in the morning, training during the day, performing a night show, tearing down, and then driving to the next venue; repeating this everyday.

“It’s really hard to balance getting my schoolwork done, training and performing, but it’s worth it,” Dylan said. “I’m living my dream everyday by being able to share my talents. Just seeing one person smile makes all my hard work worthwhile.”

He is also responsible for other tasks such as taking care of props, selling tickets, promoting shows and cleaning up after shows.

At age 9, Dylan began training in acrobatics and taught himself how to juggle and unicycle with the goal to one day perform with Cirque du Soleil. His passion and determination paid off as he soon joined the local Flying Gravity Circus based in Wilton. He also started training at the New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro, Vt., and Circus Maine; spending every second he had training.

In 2014, he was selected to join the Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour as the youngest male trouper. Hundreds of performers from all over the country audition with only 30 spots available. Dylan has also been selected to return for his fourth year as a Circus Smirkus performer. He has trained in many places such as Canada, New York, Vermont, Missouri and Florida. Other than chair balancing and juggling, Dylan performs in a variety of acts such as teeterboard, Diablo, unicycle, hand-balancing, Russian bar and acrobatic skills.

“Touring the country performing is a dream come true. I get to perform everyday, share my talents, and help people escape their everyday troubles for just a moment,” he said.