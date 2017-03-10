News

Nicholas LaRoche of Merrimack’s Troop 424 attains rank of eagle

Nicholas (Nick) LaRoche is the newest Eagle Scout from Merrimack Troop 424. He was presented with the rank of Eagle at his Eagle Court of Honor that was held at the Resurrection Chapel at Rivier University in Nashua on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Eagle Scout rank is Boy Scouts’ highest advancement ranking. Scouts must meet specific requirements in service, outdoor skills and leadership, along with earning 21 merit badges, including 13 specific Eagle required badges. Nick has earned 36 of these badges, exceeding the minimum. Scouts have advanced from Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, before earning the rank of Eagle. Each candidate must complete a service project benefiting the community to display the leadership they have learned in the Scouting program.

Nick’s Eagle Scout project was the installation of solar lighting at Wasserman Park in Merrimack. The project included nine solar powered, motion activated, flood lights mounted on 9-foot high posts along a walkway and driveway that provided safer passage for pedestrians between a parking lot and a multi-use building. He provided leadership of other Scouts in clearing and grading those walkways and installing the lighting. Nick raised over $2,300 for this project, donating a portion of the funds to Merrimack’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Nick LaRoche began his scouting career as a Tiger Cub Scout in Ashburnham, Mass. He progressed through Cub Scouts in Gardner, Mass., with Pack 9, earning all the ranks available, as well as his Arrow of Light, the highest award that a Cub Scout can earn. In 2010, he joined Troop 9, where he earned his Star rank by completing a Toys-for-Tots toy drive. He attended the National Scout Jamboree with a Massachusetts contingent in 2013. He was elected to Scouting’s Honor Society, the Order of the Arrow.

When he moved to New Hampshire, Nick joined Troop 424, where he participated in many events including summer camp and served as troop guide to the younger Scouts. During the summer of 2015, Nick had the opportunity to attend the World Scouting Jamboree in Japan, and will serve on the climbing staff for the 2017 National Jamboree.

Nick is a senior at Merrimack High School. In the fall, he will be attending Western New England University enrolling in mechanical engineering in mechatronics. He has been invited to enroll in a combined five-year program for mechanical engineering and an MBA.

– Submitted by Troop 424