Merrimack native graduates Naval Air Station in Florida

Friday, March 17, 2017

Air Force 2nd Lt. Tanner A. Pearson graduated from undergraduate combat systems officer training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.

This 10-month CSO training program begins with 15 weeks of “primary training,” consisting of 212 hours of ground instruction, 21 hours in a flight simulator and 25 hours of actual flight in a turboprop T-6A Texan II aircraft.

After primary training, students proceed to multiple simulator phases to learn basic radar navigation, aircraft defense and weapon-employment tactics. This phase involves 295 hours of ground instruction and 86 more hours in a flight simulator. The students also spend 31 hours in the T-1A Jayhawk, the military version of the Beech Jet 400 business jet.

The 479th Flying Training Group graduates over 300 combat systems officers annually. A CSO is a tactical expert in aircraft, aircraft weapons systems, electronic warfare and navigation. CSOs excel at employing both kinetic and non-kinetic effects at the right place and the right time supporting operations across the spectrum in today’s military.

Pearson is the son of Rick and Shawna Pearson of Merrimack.

He is a 2007 graduate of Merrimack High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2014 from Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah.

– Submitted by Joint Hometown News