Friendly’s celebrates opening

Friday, March 17, 2017

On Thursday, March 2, Friendly’s at 710 Milford Road celebrated its grand opening by welcoming guests to its newest location in Merrimack.

Friendly’s is excited to open its first location in almost 10 years, and is thrilled that Merrimack is its new home. The Friendly’s team is eager to introduce guests to a menu that features improvements on classics like the Fishamajig, Friendly’s SuperMelt Sandwiches and the Big-Two-Do. In addition, the new restaurant boasts brand new interiors and exteriors that evoke a timeless appearance that’s both bright and cheery.

The celebration kicked-off with a visit from Friendly’s CEO John Maguire, Town Council Chairman Nancy Harrington and Chamber of Commerce President Dawn Shepherd, who celebrated the restaurant’s opening by serving guests the location’s first official scoop of ice cream.

Friendly’s offered the first 25 parties in line at 10 a.m. a year’s worth of Fribbles. In addition, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. the restaurant offered all guests a free scoop of its famous ice cream to help make everyone’s day a little friendlier. To complete the celebration, Friendly’s presented a donation check to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua.

– Submitted by FIC Restaurants Inc.