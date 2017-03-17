News

Gate City Charter students play dress-up for ‘Library Day’

Friday, March 17, 2017





MERRIMACK – Gate City Charter School for the Arts hosted Library Day on Friday, Feb. 17. Students and teachers dressed in costumes inspired by favorite story book characters as a celebration of literacy. The school also celebrated the volunteers who built and organized the school’s library.

Mandy Darah is a Gate City Charter School for the Arts parent and volunteer who assisted in the expansion of our school library. She categorized and catalogued books. On Library Day, Mandy Darah met with each class of students to introduce the searchable online card catalog and to invite students to borrow books and keep reading.

Debbie Christianson is a Gate City Charter School for the Arts parent and volunteer who led the efforts to build the original school library. Her literary dreams have continued to grow over the three years since the school has opened.

Jennifer Berube, third grade teacher, organized the day’s events. Costumes included teachers dressed as Miss Frizzle from “Magic School Bus,” Amelia Bedelia, and “the Pigeon” from “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late.” Student costumes included Harry Potter, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and “I Love You Stinky Face.”

– Submitted by Gate City Charter School