Academy for Science and Design 2016-17 semester one honor roll
Friday, March 17, 2017
NASHUA – The Academy for Science and Design Charter School, the state’s top-performing public school, and largest STEM-specialty school serving students in grades 6-12, announces its semester one honor roll for the 2016-17 school year. Local students named were:
HIGHEST HONORS
Grade 7: Maverick Landry.
Grade 11: Kyra Rivest, Samuel Shultis.
HIGH HONORS
Grade 7: Daniel Krupp.
Grade 8: Loren Glover, Koen Kyer.
Grade 9: Benjamin Haddad.
Grade 11: Liam Bewley, Benjamin Frothingham, Benjamin Super.
Grade 12: Breanna Glover, Bryce Stack, Connor Tess.
HONORS
Grade 7: Aiden Bewley, Liann Grosso.
Grade 9: Megan Bliss, Jia Carrington, Jared Moran, Paige Souza.
Grade 11: Cade Ferreras.
Grade 12: Blake Bormuth.
