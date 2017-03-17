News

Academy for Science and Design 2016-17 semester one honor roll

Friday, March 17, 2017





NASHUA – The Academy for Science and Design Charter School, the state’s top-performing public school, and largest STEM-specialty school serving students in grades 6-12, announces its semester one honor roll for the 2016-17 school year. Local students named were:

HIGHEST HONORS

Grade 7: Maverick Landry.

Grade 11: Kyra Rivest, Samuel Shultis.

HIGH HONORS

Grade 7: Daniel Krupp.

Grade 8: Loren Glover, Koen Kyer.

Grade 9: Benjamin Haddad.

Grade 11: Liam Bewley, Benjamin Frothingham, Benjamin Super.

Grade 12: Breanna Glover, Bryce Stack, Connor Tess.

HONORS

Grade 7: Aiden Bewley, Liann Grosso.

Grade 9: Megan Bliss, Jia Carrington, Jared Moran, Paige Souza.

Grade 11: Cade Ferreras.

Grade 12: Blake Bormuth.