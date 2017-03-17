News

Merrimack Scout Troop 401 takes first place in Klondike Derby

Friday, March 17, 2017

Friday, Feb. 3, was a bitter cold night this year, but that didn’t stop the Scouts in Troop 401 from sleeping outside in the open air for the “Freeze out” to earn their team’s extra points leading into the next day’s Klondike Derby.

The Senior Patrol Unit from BSA Troop 401, Merrimack, clinched the first place trophy for the third straight year in the Arrowhead District of Daniel Webster Council’s Klondike Derby, which was held Feb. 4. A Klondike Derby is an annual event held by some BSA and Scouts Canada districts during the winter months. The event is based on the heritage, and takes its inspiration from the Klondike Gold Rush, where prospectors who, during the 1890s used dogsleds to travel through Alaska and Canada in search of gold. The cold harsh conditions they encountered forced them to use all of their outdoor survival skills. The BSA has been running Klondike Derbies since 1949.

A typical Klondike derby consists of 9-10 stations, where patrols must test their scout craft skills and their leadership abilities, earning points toward a total score. The units transport their gear on homemade sleds pulled by the Scouts. Stations include skills such as “Orienteering,” which is learning to use a compass to find directions. “Shelter Building” is a favorite skill for the 401 Scouts. They used staves, tarps and rope to build their shelter this year. Some years they have had to use all natural materials from the woods to complete this task. “Fire Building” using alternate methods of starting the fire without matches or lighters ranks high amongst the favorite stations as well.

It wouldn’t be a Klondike Derby without testing out some “First Aid” skills. This year’s Senior Patrol from Troop 401 would “rather not discuss the first aid station,” as rumor has it the First Year Patrol from their troop did a bit better at this particular station. What a great way to spend a weekend in the great outdoors of New Hampshire!

Several adult leaders from Troop 401 volunteered for this event overnight Friday night and all day on Saturday. After chatting with the winning team, they were asked if they have any favorite memories from participating in the derby and Shane Conquest added “waking up with frozen boots every year.” But this doesn’t seem to stop the Scouts in Troop 401.

Troop 401 meets at 7 p.m. on Monday nights at the St. James United Methodist Church in Merrimack.

– Submitted by Boy Scout Troop 401