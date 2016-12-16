Obituaries

Gaetan S. Tardif

Friday, December 16, 2016

Gaetan S. Tardif, 50, of Merrimack, NH, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, N.H.

He was born in Hartford, CT on Oct. 19, 1966, a son of the Jovette Roy and the late Roger Tardif.

Gaetan was the husband of Manon Bilodeau. They have been residents of Merrimack for 27 years and he was a self-employed truck driver.

He loved his family and was always willing to help even when he could not, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and some ghost hunting.

Members of his family include two sons, Alex Tardif and his wife Samantha, of Maryland; and Dale Tardif, of Merrimack, NH; Six siblings, Mario, Alain and his wife Dany, Manon, Marco, Johanne and Jerome all of Quebec, Canada; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, from 6-8:30 pm and Saturday morning starting at 10:00, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Rd, Merrimack, Saturday at 12 Noon.

For more info or to sign an online memorial register book go to www.rivetfuneral home.com.