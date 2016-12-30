Obituaries

Albert E. Burt

Friday, December 30, 2016

Albert E. Burt, 80, of Merrimack passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016 after a brief illness. Albert was born in Ashland, NH on March 24, 1936 to the late Albert E. Burt & Mae (Johnson) Burt, and was also predeceased by siblings Arthur Brown and Elizabeth White. Al is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Doris, four sons; Michael Burt; Kenneth & Nancy Burt; Russell & Kim Burt and Matthew & Leslie Burt. He is also survived by his brother Bruce Burt, six grandchildren; Jonathan, Christopher, Nicholas, Andrew, Jacqueline and Stephen Burt, and two great grandchildren; Lincoln and Charlotte Burt.

Al spent four years in the US Navy where he attended electronic school and served out his enlistment aboard an aircraft carrier. After the Navy, he and his family moved to Merrimack, NH where he worked for Sanders in Research & Development for a number of years before starting his own excavating business. He was a Cub Master and built one of the first electronic timed Pinewood derby tracks. Al served one term as Selectman for the Town of Merrimack and also held a brief position as Superintendent for the Town Highway Department. He enjoyed many outdoor activities with his family such as hiking, boating and camping. Al lived life according to his favorite quote..."Enjoy what you can and learn from the rest."

Services will be private with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date.

